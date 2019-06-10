Momoland's agency denies rumors that Nancy is dating The Boyz' Q

Momoland's agency MLD Entertainment has released an official statement regarding rumors that Nancy is dating The Boyz member Q.



On June 10, the agency confirmed to the press that the two idols are "only good friends."

The rumors began when images of Nancy and Q drinking together at a pub began circulating through social media on June 7.



In response to the images, MLD Entertainment stated that they had completed their schedules and were simply spending an hour or two hanging out with some same-aged friends.



"If speculation continues, our company will be taking legal action," they concluded.

