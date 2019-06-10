Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

42

22

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Momoland's agency denies rumors that Nancy is dating The Boyz' Q

AKP STAFF

Momoland's agency MLD Entertainment has released an official statement regarding rumors that Nancy is dating The Boyz member Q.

On June 10, the agency confirmed to the press that the two idols are "only good friends."

The rumors began when images of Nancy and Q drinking together at a pub began circulating through social media on June 7.

In response to the images, MLD Entertainment stated that they had completed their schedules and were simply spending an hour or two hanging out with some same-aged friends.

"If speculation continues, our company will be taking legal action," they concluded.

  1. Nancy
  2. The Boyz
27 21,701 Share 66% Upvoted

10

TJ0819206 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

To everyone here preaching about idols should date and do what they want blah blah, hopefully y’all are buying the albums, giving food truck supports, creating a webmaster sites, buying their merchandise to get a ticket at fansign events, and stream their music countless hours:)

Talk is cheap for people that does not dedicate anything. It has nothing to do with the reality of the K-industry & fanclubs. The rules are simple, keep the fantasy of being “single” alive, good image, & don’t get caught dating. Korean Fangirls and Fanboys are pissed off that these idols are irresponsibly drinking & going out that could create dating rumors which tarnished their group’s image. You cannot have the cake & eat it too.

I understand if they are all senior idols with over 6-7 years into their careers but these kids just debut as an idol last year & already being involved in this type of behavior & scandal. I heard two boys from TBZ were crying & apologizing to their fans. Fake tears lol probably their agency CEO beat the shit out of them. I feel bad for the girl group members that were exposed for they will be slut shamed by Knetz..



Share

7

HotFetus-256 pts 12 days ago 6
12 days ago

okay so because they had some drinks that means they are dating? Y'all awkward virgin bitches need to chill out lmao

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
13 minutes ago   0   255
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,501

allkpop in your Inbox