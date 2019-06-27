'Netflix' original 'My First First Love' announces season 2's premiere date with a new poster!

'Netflix' original K-drama series 'My First First Love' is returning very soon with season 2!

In a brand new poster announcing the premiere date of season 2, 'My First First Love's 5 main cast members including DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Ji Soo, Jinyoung, Kang Taeo Oh, and Choi Lee are back and brighter than ever, smiling like a picturesque group of college friends on a sunset beach.



Season 2 of 'My First First Love' will be full of deeper romance, deeper conflicts, and a more detailed exploration of each character's dreams and aspirations, premiering this July 26 exclusive via 'Netflix'.

Did you watch season 1 of 'My First First Love'?

