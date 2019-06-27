Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

'Netflix' original 'My First First Love' announces season 2's premiere date with a new poster!

AKP STAFF

'Netflix' original K-drama series 'My First First Love' is returning very soon with season 2!

In a brand new poster announcing the premiere date of season 2, 'My First First Love's 5 main cast members including DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Ji Soo, Jinyoung, Kang Taeo Oh, and Choi Lee are back and brighter than ever, smiling like a picturesque group of college friends on a sunset beach. 

Season 2 of 'My First First Love' will be full of deeper romance, deeper conflicts, and a more detailed exploration of each character's dreams and aspirations, premiering this July 26 exclusive via 'Netflix'. 

Did you watch season 1 of 'My First First Love'?

  1. Jinyoung
  2. Jung Chae Yeon
  3. Ji Soo
  4. Kang Tae Oh
HaRin_Park5 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

JiSoo look different in the poster

HaniBunz0 pt 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

The stars already announced it themselves 2 weeks ago on Netflix!!

Share

