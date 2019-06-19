Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' ranks #1 on iTunes album charts in 28 countries

Red Velvet's special comeback mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 28 countries, immediately after release!

According to SM Entertainment on June 20, Red Velvet's latest mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' topped iTunes album charts in the U.S, Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Finland, Poland, Greece, Portugal, Romania, New Zealand, Turkey, The Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and more, for a total of 28 countries.





The album also ranked 1st on various domestic daily album charts including Hanteo, Synnara, Kyobo Books, etc.

Have you listened to Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' yet?

