Lee Hi opens up about long break before 'No One' release

Lee Hi opened up about the long break between her album releases and promotions.



The YG Entertainment singer recently made a comeback after 3 years with the song "No One" featuring iKON's B.I and album '24℃', and on the June 4th episode of KBS Cool FM's 'Lee Suzy's Gayo Plaza', DJ Lee Suzy asked her, "Weren't you nervous during your break?"



Lee Hi responded, "To be honest, I felt that way during my last break. At that time, I was nervous, but this time around, I just remained positive and tried to go with the flow." When asked about her image change, she said, "I think it's because I lost weight. Because I'm currently promoting an album, I eat because if I don't my voice doesn't come out. I ate a bit and gained weight, but I'm maintaining it. I'm working hard to control my diet and work out."



Have you heard Lee Hi's "No One"?

