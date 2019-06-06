GREE reveals father Kim Gu Ra still takes care of former mother-in-law after divorce

GREE revealed his father Kim Gu Ra still takes care of his former mother-in-law.



On the June 5th episode of 'Radio Star', GREE shared how he felt seeing Kim Gu Ra care after his maternal grandmother even after his parents' divorce in 2015. The rapper expressed, "My father still never forgets to send monthly rent for my maternal grandma and still asks about her health. I don't think that's easy to do. It makes me think about how I need to work hard with my music and take care of things too."

Kim Gu Ra then put GREE on the spot by saying, "The amount you make now is nowhere near what you made when you were 10 years old." GREE also revealed, "I always hope that my dad gets into a relationship, but I hope he doesn't date a celebrity. I hope he meets a woman who can express herself well. I hope she's someone who's sentimental and cheerful. He's always going to be of interest to people, but I hope he'll be able to have a quiet, genuine relationship."

