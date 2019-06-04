Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Listen to the audio preview of TVXQ Yunho's next song 'Why' + chic, dark gray new teaser images

TVXQ's Yunho has released a 15-second audio preview of the next song from his solo debut mini album, 'True Colors'!

Following a series of teaser images and audio previews for tracks "Blue Jeans" as well as "Swing", Yunho goes for a stark, chic vibe in dark gray for his third teaser track, "Why". So far, Yunho has revealed glimpses of his 'True Colors' through the colors blue, red, and dark gray. What color do you think is coming up next?

Meanwhile, Yunho's 1st solo mini album 'True Colors' drops this June 12 at 6 PM KST!

  1. TVXQ
  2. Yunho
DG2521,344 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

I'm so looking foward to this.

Ohboy694,508 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Can't wait to get my copy!

