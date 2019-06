Upcoming rookie boy group D1CE have released a brand new set of individual teaser images of their first two members - Jo Yong Geun and Park Woo Dam!

Similar to their 'Morning' version group photos released yesterday, Jo Yong Geun and Park Woo Dam portray the purity of mornings dressed entirely in white.

Curious about what kind of concept D1CE will be debuting with, come this July? Stay tuned for even more of their debut teaser images, coming soon!