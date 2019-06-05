BTS's Jimin, Kang Daniel, & Jungkook top individual K-Pop idol brand values this month

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on June 5, the top K-Pop idols in terms of brand values for the month of June are: BTS's Jimin, Kang Daniel, and BTS's Jungkook.

From May 5 through June 5, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 100 male/female idol stars. 1st place idol star BTS's Jimin came out on top with an overwhelming 15,865,393 points, followed by Kang Daniel with 11,726,933 points. Next, fellow BTS member Jungkook earned a total of 9,398,531 points, with another BTS member V coming in a close 4th place.

From 5th through 10th place include: Ha Sung Woon, BTS's Jin, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin, BTS's SUGA, and Park Ji Hoon. Check out the full rankings below.



