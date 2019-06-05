Remember this Member: 6 subtle but genuine idol interactions

Members of K-Pop groups often develop strong bonds and after spending such years working and living together. Whether it's keeping an eye out for the clumsy member or making sure the maknae doesn't always get the short end of the stick, these idols go above and beyond when it comes to displaying affection for their fellow members! Here are 6 subtle moments where idols showed their kindness!

6. GOT7 Jinyoung

On an episode of GOT 7's reality show, 'Hard Carry,' Jinyoung notices that Youngjae is eating his food with tongs. Without making a big deal of it, Jinyoung quietly swaps out Youngjae's tongs for chopsticks. Although this action is seemingly simple, it shows that Jinyoung truly pays attention to the details and cares deeply for his fellow members.

5. Girls' Generation Sooyoung and Yuri

The members Girls' Generation are highly respected as one of the veterans of the second generation of K-pop, but despite their successes, the members are still grounded and care about their labelmates. During a sweet moment on stage at the KBS Gayo Daejeon, Yuri teasingly pokes Red Velvet's Yeri in the back who turns around to receive attention and love from Soo Young! This adorable moment really showcases the genuine and caring natures of SM seniors.

4. SHINee Jonghyun

Taemin has always been known as the adorable maknae of the power group, SHINee, and Jonghyun's interactions with him truly shows how loved he is. Even when they were on stage, Jonghyun displayed playful affection ruffling Taemin's hair. This bond is one the fans will always remember fondly.

3. 2NE1 Bom

During an emotional performance of "If I Were You" at a YG family concert, CL began crying while Park Bom immediately began to console her with subtle pats on the back throughout the song. The pair have been in the industry for so long that you can tell they are extremely in tune with each other's emotions and feelings.

2. Super Junior Leeteuk

Is anything more adorable than watching a leader take attendance by counting off his members? Leeteuk has always been known to be a role model and leader for his group. We stan this responsible king!

1. BTS Jin

Jin has always been known to be the "mama bird" for his members by making keeping them safe from... themselves. During a performance of DNA, Jin takes his responsibilities to the next level by holding an exhausted V upright and keeping the very clumsy RM from slipping on stage!