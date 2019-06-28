MONSTA X fans in London furious when VIP experiences are rescinded after event promoters oversold them

MONSTA X fans are furious after a website error caused VIP packages for the group's London concert to be oversold, causing 300 packages to be rescinded.

The group will perform at the SSE Arena in London on July 9. Fans who purchased the Ultimate VIP and High Touch Standing tickets were angered when they learned that only the first 200 people who bought the Ultimate VIP package and 500 people who purchased the High Touch Standing ticket would be allowed to high-five MONSTA X at the concert.

Monbebe's were angered when they received an email saying that their packages would be rescinded due to a programming error. Although fans will be refunded for the difference, a lot of Monbebes are voicing their displeasure at this situation.

They first oversold during presale and refunded SO MANY PEOPLE and now, again, only 11 days before the fucking concert, they have gone an started refunding people and changing their tickets. I cannot believe how unprofessional these companies are. This should NOT HAPPEN — amy🐰d-11 (@wonhosmiile) June 28, 2019

all these benefits and then come along several days before the event and say "ah actually no we changed our minds" like its false advertising and I hope legal action is taken against the company. Their claims that they tickets were oversold is definitely bullshit because if that- — Ash ✨ (@asheugos) June 28, 2019

