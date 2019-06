'KCON 2019 LA' is fast approaching, and the festival is delighted to announce its 2nd lineup of performing artists!

Joining the already spectacular lineup of artists like Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, Kim Chung Ha, Momoland, ATEEZ, and ONEUS are IZ*ONE, VERIVERY, AB6IX, EVERGLOW, and NU'EST!

Can't wait to find out which other great artists will be announced next! 'KCON 2019 LA' takes place from this August 15-18 at the Staples Center and LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California!