MBLAQ's Seung Ho celebrates military discharge through photos with fellow soldiers

MBLAQ's Seung Ho has officially completed his compulsory military service.



The idol took to his personal Instagram account on June 24 to announce the news to his fans, sharing various photos of him with his fellow soldiers over a number of posts labeled "Military Discharge Picture Release."



Seung Ho first enlisted in the military on October 16, 2017, and regularly updated his fans through his Instagram account. He is the final member of MBLAQ's current line-up - also consisting of G.O and Mir - to have finished his service.



Meanwhile, the idol is currently planning an event where he will greet fans for the first time since his discharge.



Check out Seung Ho's Instagram posts below!

