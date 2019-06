Nature have revealed "I'm So Pretty" teaser images featuring members Uchae and Loha.



After Saebom & Sunshine and Chaebin & Haru, Uchae and Loha are ready to continue the fun, summer theme with treats in hand for their 1st mini album 'I'm So Pretty'. As previously reported, this is Nature's full group comeback since their 2nd single album 'Some & Love' last November.

Stay tuned for more teaser images of Nature until their full comeback on July 10!