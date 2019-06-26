Comedian Lee Seung Yoon and manager Kang Hyun Suk get more backlash after debt controversy + agency denies sexual harassment and hidden camera rumors

Comedian Lee Seung Yoon and his manager Kang Hyun Suk are receiving further backlash after Kang Hyun Suk's debt controversy.



Though Kang Hyun Suk apologized for borrowing 600,000 KRW ($517 USD) from a friend and not repaying his debt, it seems it's too late to recover from the backlash. Credit card company KB Kookmin Card has decided to remove Lee Seung Yoon and his manager from their 'Digital Easy Life' campaign advertisement, and viewers of 'Omniscient Interfering View' are also petitioning for the comedian and manager's leave from the cast.



Lee Seung Yoon's agency MIC Entertainment also clarified rumors erupting online, saying, "What's been reported about the debt is true. He's personally strongly denying what's being said in the comments about sexual harassment and sharing hidden camera footage. He's concerned about rumors being falsely reported."





Stay tuned for updates.

