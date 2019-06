D-2 until the release of MONSTA X's brand new single, "Who Do U Love?"!

Ahead of the single's release this Friday, June 14, MONSTA X have shared the online cover photo as well as their big featuring artist - rapper French Montana! This will mark MONSTA X's second collaboration with an overseas artist as a full group, after Steve Aoki, outside of individual member collaborations.

Make sure to pre-save the link for MONSTA X's new single, below!