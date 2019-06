BTS x 'Netmarble's upcoming mobile game 'BTS World' has announced the second special unit to sing OST Part.2 of the OST series - members j-hope and V!

The title of j-hope x V's OST Part.2 for 'BTS World' remains a mystery, but one line from the song's lyrics reads, "I felt it at that moment, that I would achieve my dreams."

Can't wait to hear j-hope x V's unit OST, set for release this June 14!