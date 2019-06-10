BTS get nostalgic in third set of family portraits for ‘BTS 2019 FESTA’

BTS has dropped another set of family portraits for 'BTS 2019 FESTA'. This time, each member is seen wearing outfits from their previous promotions while showcasing some of the highlights from their choreography. Jimin’s outfit is from their “Fake Love” promotions, while V’s is from “DNA”, Jin’s is from “MIC Drop”, Jungkook’s is from “GOGO”, Suga’s is from “Airplane Pt. 2”, RM’s is from “Anpanman”, and J-Hope’s is from “IDOL”.

Up next for ‘BTS 2019 FESTA’ will be the piano version of “Euphoria” on the 11th, followed by their new profiles on the 12th, and then the finale on the 13th.

Check out the photos below!