Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

134

52

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

BTS get nostalgic in third set of family portraits for ‘BTS 2019 FESTA’

AKP STAFF

BTS has dropped another set of family portraits for 'BTS 2019 FESTA'. This time, each member is seen wearing outfits from their previous promotions while showcasing some of the highlights from their choreography. Jimin’s outfit is from their “Fake Love” promotions, while V’s is from “DNA”, Jin’s is from “MIC Drop”, Jungkook’s is from “GOGO”, Suga’s is from “Airplane Pt. 2”, RM’s is from “Anpanman”, and J-Hope’s is from “IDOL”.

Up next for ‘BTS 2019 FESTA’ will be the piano version of “Euphoria” on the 11th, followed by their new profiles on the 12th, and then the finale on the 13th.

Check out the photos below!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
10 14,907 Share 72% Upvoted

11

certified_1147 pts 12 days ago 1
12 days ago

Why is jimin taller than jhope and suga.. this is my question (tho i know the answer). lol

Share

1 more reply

6

Nina14red1,542 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

😍😍😍😍😍😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,518

allkpop in your Inbox