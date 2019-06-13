Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

EXO's Lay relaxes in digital 'Honey' MV teaser

EXO's Lay has dropped his music video teaser for "Honey".

In the MV teaser, Lay comes home after a long day and relaxes in a hot bath only to be met with a digital bee that seems to break reality. Lay's upcoming digital single album 'Honey' will include both English and Chinese versions of the title track "Honey" and the English track "Amusement Park", which were both composed and written by the EXO member.

Lay's "Honey" drops on June 14 KST. Check out the MV teaser below! 

The teaser should be called horror lol I hate bugs..Still I like it it reminds me of EXO back in 2014-2015

Yes!!! 😍😍😍😍

