Sunmi's very own official fan club MIYANE is getting a cheer light stick very soon!

On June 5, Sunmi revealed a teaser image for the upcoming MIYA-bong, simply indicating, "coming soon". According to the teaser image, Sunmi's official fan light stick will resemble a purple disco ball, inviting MIYANE to a boppin' party!

Meanwhile, Sunmi will be holding the encore concert to her 1st world tour 'Warning' in Seoul this June 15 at the Yes24 Live Hall.