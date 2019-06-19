Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jeon So Mi drops her 'Birthday' choreography video

Jeon So Mi has dropped her choreography video for "Birthday".

The former IOI member made her official solo debut with "Birthday", composed by Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, and Jeon So Mi, and fans can watch her full choreography for the upbeat track. Different than the colorful and bright MV, the choreography video makes things simple in black and white.

Watch Jeon So Mi's "Birthday" choreography video above! 



