Kim Jong Min wants to get close to his anti-fans?

Entertainer Kim Jong Min talked about anti-fans and malicious comments as an MC on JTBC's 'reply night.' The show will focus on celebrities reading and reacting to malicious comments.

On June 19, Kim Jong Min complimented Sulli, who is also an MC on the show, and called her the optimal MC due to her experience with social media. He also talked more about malicious comments and how they affected him.

He stated that "when people are mad, they will post things without thinking. I wish this program would be one that made people think a little more carefully about what they comment." He also continued by stating that he would like to become close with his malicious commenters, saying that "now it is time to go forward together. I'm fine with malicious comments about this program as well."

Malicious commenting is a serious problem in Korea and this is the first time this topic is being directly addressed in a show. The first broadcast will happen on June 21, 8 PM KST.

