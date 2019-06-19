BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and NCT 127 nominated for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

On June 19, it was revealed that BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, and NCT127 were nominated for the 'Choice International Artist' category of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

BTS has won this category for the past two years and they are in the running again. The group's collaboration song with Halsey "Boy With Luv" was also nominated for 'Choice Collaboration,' competing with songs by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU" was also nominated for the 'Choice Song: Group' category.

The 21st annual Teen Choice Awards will be held on August 11. Who are you voting for?

