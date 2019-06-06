Kim Jae Dong cancels talk concert over the controversy regarding his high speaking fees

Comedian Kim Jae Dong has canceled his talk concert in the Daeduk district following news that he was receiving 15,500,000 KRW (approximately $13,140) for a two-hour appearance.

The reveal of Kim Jae Dong's high fee has stirred controversy amongst netizens, who believe that their tax dollars are being spent frivolously on funding this event.

The talk concert, which was meant to stimulate an honest and humorous discussion between Kim Jae Dong and the youth of the Daeduk district, was ultimately canceled following heavy criticism. Kim Jae Dong has further apologized for the disappointment and inconvenience.