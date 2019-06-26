Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Chung Ha says she aims to be the perfect solo artist in 'Esquire' interview

Kim Chung Ha says she aims to be the perfect solo artist.

In an interview for the July issue of 'Esquire' magazine, Kim Chung Ha discussed being a female solo artist, saying, "I think that no one can be perfect, but I want to be someone who's as perfect as possible on stage," revealing her passion as an artist.

On showing a new side of herself with each comeback, she expressed that she wanted people to say, "I don't know Chung Ha very well."


In other news, Kim Chung Ha recently made a comeback with "Snapping".

Ginner0 pt 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

You already are Chungha! She and Sunmi are incredibly hard working, humble, charismatic and passionate as solo artists and it really shows and I am so happy they're receiving so much success.

