Kim Chung Ha says she aims to be the perfect solo artist in 'Esquire' interview

Kim Chung Ha says she aims to be the perfect solo artist.



In an interview for the July issue of 'Esquire' magazine, Kim Chung Ha discussed being a female solo artist, saying, "I think that no one can be perfect, but I want to be someone who's as perfect as possible on stage," revealing her passion as an artist.



On showing a new side of herself with each comeback, she expressed that she wanted people to say, "I don't know Chung Ha very well."



In other news, Kim Chung Ha recently made a comeback with "Snapping".

