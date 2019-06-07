Jay Park has dropped another music video teaser for "Feng Shui".
In his latest MV teaser, you get to hear more of "Feng Shui" produced by Cha Cha Malone. The song is a track on Jay Park's upcoming album 'The Road Less Traveled', which drops on June 7 KST.
Watch Jay Park's "Feng Shui" MV teaser above!
Jay Park hangs on the tennis court in 2nd 'Feng Shui' MV teaser
