'BTS World' soundtrack Part.1 sung by Jin, Jimin, & Jungkook set to drop this week

'Netmarble' x BTS's upcoming, global mobile game 'BTS World' will be dropping Part.1 of its soundtrack series, this week!

The upcoming soundtrack, sung by BTS's Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, will be out this June 7 at 6 PM KST so that fans can enjoy the tune while pre-registering for the global launch of 'BTS World', set for June 26. A snippet of the upcoming soundtrack's OST spoiled below reads, "My dream is here, stay. I won't give up."







Have you pre-registered for 'BTS World' yet?

