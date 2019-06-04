Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

'BTS World' soundtrack Part.1 sung by Jin, Jimin, & Jungkook set to drop this week

AKP STAFF

'Netmarble' x BTS's upcoming, global mobile game 'BTS World' will be dropping Part.1 of its soundtrack series, this week!

The upcoming soundtrack, sung by BTS's Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, will be out this June 7 at 6 PM KST so that fans can enjoy the tune while pre-registering for the global launch of 'BTS World', set for June 26. A snippet of the upcoming soundtrack's OST spoiled below reads, "My dream is here, stay. I won't give up."


Have you pre-registered for 'BTS World' yet?

Daxel477 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

More of mah boy Jin. Aye, lit.

Wey340 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

I'm not saying we should have 3 BTS albums charting on Billboard 200, but that's exactly what I'm saying.

