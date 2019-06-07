Park Joon Hyung's name according to his birth certificate is not Park Joon Hyung, but Dara's is Sandara?

On this week's broadcast of MBN's 'Hunman-Jeongeum', Brown Eyed Girls's JeA and Dara appeared as guests, bringing up the topic of stars and their two different names - stage names vs. birth names!

During this episode, veteran idol g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung surprised everyone by revealing, "I was born in Korea, but then I moved to the U.S. at a young age. One day, I wanted to see my birth registration so I went, but they couldn't find my name. So I asked, 'Then who I am registered as?', and they said, 'Park Joon Dong'. It turns out, they put an extra line in my Chinese character, making 'Park Joon Dong'. So I'm still registered as Park Joon Dong."

Meanwhile, Dara also surprised the panelists of 'Hunman-Jeongeum' by sharing, "My birth name is Park Sandara. Many people think it is an English name, but it's Korean. It was the childhood name of general Kim Yoo Shin, meaning 'Wise and intelligent'."



Meanwhile, MBN's 'Hunman-Jungeum' aired every Saturdays at 8:20 PM KST.

