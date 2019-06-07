Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

12

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Park Joon Hyung's name according to his birth certificate is not Park Joon Hyung, but Dara's is Sandara?

AKP STAFF

On this week's broadcast of MBN's 'Hunman-Jeongeum', Brown Eyed Girls's JeA and Dara appeared as guests, bringing up the topic of stars and their two different names - stage names vs. birth names!

During this episode, veteran idol g.o.d's Park Joon Hyung surprised everyone by revealing, "I was born in Korea, but then I moved to the U.S. at a young age. One day, I wanted to see my birth registration so I went, but they couldn't find my name. So I asked, 'Then who I am registered as?', and they said, 'Park Joon Dong'. It turns out, they put an extra line in my Chinese character, making 'Park Joon Dong'. So I'm still registered as Park Joon Dong." 

Meanwhile, Dara also surprised the panelists of 'Hunman-Jeongeum' by sharing, "My birth name is Park Sandara. Many people think it is an English name, but it's Korean. It was the childhood name of general Kim Yoo Shin, meaning 'Wise and intelligent'."

Meanwhile, MBN's 'Hunman-Jungeum' aired every Saturdays at 8:20 PM KST. 

  1. Park Joon Hyung
  2. Dara
4 38,336 Share 48% Upvoted

7

Starry_Dynamo161 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

How the f is anyone surprised by Dara's real name?! C'mon!

Share

1

kpoplove83178 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

so sandara park's name is actually sandara park?? *gasps in fake shock* lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,634

allkpop in your Inbox