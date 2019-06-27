Henry talks about being in control now that he's independent in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Henry took on a bold, edgy pictorial style in the July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'!

Showcasing dynamic poses as well as professionalism throughout the photoshoot, Henry addressed his recent transition to his very own label, Monster Entertainment Group. He shared, "Now, I have the ability to make every single one of my decisions. I want to take full responsibility. Now that the steering wheel is in my hands, I want to steer it in a good direction."

You can find Henry's full pictorial in the July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'.



