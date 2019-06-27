Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Henry talks about being in control now that he's independent in 'Harper's Bazaar'

Henry took on a bold, edgy pictorial style in the July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'!

Showcasing dynamic poses as well as professionalism throughout the photoshoot, Henry addressed his recent transition to his very own label, Monster Entertainment Group. He shared, "Now, I have the ability to make every single one of my decisions. I want to take full responsibility. Now that the steering wheel is in my hands, I want to steer it in a good direction." 

You can find Henry's full pictorial in the July issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'. 

He's in 2 movies this year so I think he's steering well.

New music, new movies, new variety shows, all the fashion events, etc etc. Henry’s been doing it all since going independent and doing them well, I’m so happy for him

