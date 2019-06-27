Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

IOI reps finally confirm a 9-member reunion as 'true'

AKP STAFF

On June 28, one insider representing project group IOI finally relayed to media outlets, "It's true that tangible plans for the group's reunion are in the works."

Earlier this year, rumors of IOI's reunion became a hot topic several times, but each time, reps denied the reports as "false". This is the first time that reps have spoken up with a positive about their plans.

The rep also added, "We are adjusting the official press release dates. We will notify you soon." 


A few weeks ago, media reports stated that IOI's upcoming reunion will consist of 9 members. Jeon So Mi will not be able to participate due to her solo promotions, while Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung will be busy with Cosmic Girls schedules.

  1. Yeonjung
  2. IOI
  3. Jeon So Mi
15 10,087 Share 64% Upvoted

5

perspherspley6 pts 23 minutes ago 4
23 minutes ago

Chungha can attend, but Somi and Yeonjung couldn't?

If Chungha have the time for then why the two couldn't?

Share

4 more replies

2

haruuharu87 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

IOI is literally amazing! I can't wait for their comeback, but my wallet will probably kill me

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox