IOI reps finally confirm a 9-member reunion as 'true'

On June 28, one insider representing project group IOI finally relayed to media outlets, "It's true that tangible plans for the group's reunion are in the works."



Earlier this year, rumors of IOI's reunion became a hot topic several times, but each time, reps denied the reports as "false". This is the first time that reps have spoken up with a positive about their plans.

The rep also added, "We are adjusting the official press release dates. We will notify you soon."



A few weeks ago, media reports stated that IOI's upcoming reunion will consist of 9 members. Jeon So Mi will not be able to participate due to her solo promotions, while Cosmic Girls's Yeonjung will be busy with Cosmic Girls schedules.

