Actor Kim Jae Wook denies dating rumors with actress Lee Elle

On June 28, actor Kim Jae Wook's label Management Soop spoke up to address the latest dating rumors involving him and actress Lee Elle.

Back on June 27, Lee Elle shared a photo of her hand via her Instagram story, highlighting two gorgeous rings on her fingers. Then, netizens spotted a photo of the same ring shared on the jewelry brand's official SNS. Recognizing the hand in the jewelry brand's SNS photo as a male hand, netizens suspected that the hand belonged to actor Kim Jae Wook based on the location of a mole on the hand, and raised questions on whether or not the rings were actually couple rings.

Kim Jae Wook's side clarified in response to the rumors, "The hand in the photo is not Kim Jae Wook's hand. The dating rumors with him and Lee Elle are also not true."









