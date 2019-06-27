Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actor Kim Jae Wook denies dating rumors with actress Lee Elle

AKP STAFF

On June 28, actor Kim Jae Wook's label Management Soop spoke up to address the latest dating rumors involving him and actress Lee Elle

Back on June 27, Lee Elle shared a photo of her hand via her Instagram story, highlighting two gorgeous rings on her fingers. Then, netizens spotted a photo of the same ring shared on the jewelry brand's official SNS. Recognizing the hand in the jewelry brand's SNS photo as a male hand, netizens suspected that the hand belonged to actor Kim Jae Wook based on the location of a mole on the hand, and raised questions on whether or not the rings were actually couple rings. 

Kim Jae Wook's side clarified in response to the rumors, "The hand in the photo is not Kim Jae Wook's hand. The dating rumors with him and Lee Elle are also not true." 



  1. Kim Jae Wook
2 7,306 Share 29% Upvoted

2

hotmamajama188 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

based on his mole?? damn the devil works hard but netizens work harder

Share

0

sehj1,398 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I doubt he'd admit it even if it was true. Why would he want people to follow his girlfriend around 24/7.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox