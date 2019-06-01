Han Hye Jin shares how her one childhood wish was to become shorter

Han Hye Jin shared her personal story of growing up as a model.

On the most recent episode of 'Hee Yeol's Conversation', Han Hye Jin appeared as the guest and talked about her younger days. She mentioned that her height was an inferiority complex to herself growing up, always being the tallest kid in the class.

"I was just a tall, ugly child. It was my one wish to become shorter, because I was always one head higher than everyone else, wherever I went. I was even taller than my teacher. When I was in 6th grade, I was already over 168 cm," shared the supermodel.

She continued, "I hated P.E (gym class) the most. I hated having to go outside, wearing short gym clothes. I also loved carrying an umbrella on rainy days, because that covered my height. Rainy days are still my favorite days."

When asked how she overcame her "complex," Han Hye Jin said, "I started to receive a lot of business cards from street casters. That was when I first asked myself, 'am I someone special?'" She also talked about her first supermodel audition and how it boosted her confidence for the first time, being in a room full of 200 people who were as tall as she was.

Do you relate to Han Hye Jin's thoughts about her own height?