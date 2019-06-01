Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

140

154

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 days ago

BTS names which English artists they would like to work with at press conference

AKP STAFF

BTS named the English artists that they would like to work with the most.

Today on June 1, BTS answered a number of questions at the global press conference in London, ahead of their 2-day concerts at the Wembley Stadium. As they set foot in London, the boys were asked in a timely manner on which English artists they would love to collaborate with. 


V shared, "I personally like Coldplay. I listened to them every time on my flight to Britain. If I do get a chance, I would love to work with them.

To the same question, leader RM said, "Of course, Coldplay, but it also would be a great honor if we could work with Paul McCartney." 

Since BTS was often liked to The Beatles phenomenon, the members once again expressed what a huge honor it is to be paralleled to the legendary rock band.

As of now, 8:25 PM UTC, the BTS 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert is currently taking place at the Wembley Stadium. Live streaming is available on 'V Live +' upon purchase.

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. V
  3. RM (Rap Monster)
17 33,908 Share 48% Upvoted

21

LaniJ739 pts 21 days ago 1
21 days ago

Both are great choices.

Share

1 more reply

14

soum2,731 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

They have good taste )

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,993
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,486

allkpop in your Inbox