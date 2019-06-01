BTS names which English artists they would like to work with at press conference

BTS named the English artists that they would like to work with the most.

Today on June 1, BTS answered a number of questions at the global press conference in London, ahead of their 2-day concerts at the Wembley Stadium. As they set foot in London, the boys were asked in a timely manner on which English artists they would love to collaborate with.





V shared, "I personally like Coldplay. I listened to them every time on my flight to Britain. If I do get a chance, I would love to work with them."

To the same question, leader RM said, "Of course, Coldplay, but it also would be a great honor if we could work with Paul McCartney."

Since BTS was often liked to The Beatles phenomenon, the members once again expressed what a huge honor it is to be paralleled to the legendary rock band.

As of now, 8:25 PM UTC, the BTS 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert is currently taking place at the Wembley Stadium. Live streaming is available on 'V Live +' upon purchase.

