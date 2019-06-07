Goo Hye Sun says she doesn't see Ahn Jae Hyun often these days

Goo Hye Sun revealed she doesn't see her husband Ahn Jae Hyun often these days.



At the June 7th press conference for Goo Hye Sun's art show 'A World Without You, Loneliness to Me', the actress stated, "To be honest, I didn't tell Ahn Jae Hyun what I was doing before I came out here, so he probably won't know. He'll probably know when it hits the news. Honestly, Ahn Jae Hyun is busy preparing for his next project and working out his body, so it's hard to see him these days."



She continued, "I've transferred to HB Entertainment due to my husband's influence. I'm doing my best, so I don't cause any harm to my husband's work."



Goo Hye Sun's exhibition is opening from June 7 to July 28 KST.