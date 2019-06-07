Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Goo Hye Sun says she doesn't see Ahn Jae Hyun often these days

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun revealed she doesn't see her husband Ahn Jae Hyun often these days. 

At the June 7th press conference for Goo Hye Sun's art show 'A World Without You, Loneliness to Me', the actress stated, "To be honest, I didn't tell Ahn Jae Hyun what I was doing before I came out here, so he probably won't know. He'll probably know when it hits the news. Honestly, Ahn Jae Hyun is busy preparing for his next project and working out his body, so it's hard to see him these days."

She continued, "I've transferred to HB Entertainment due to my husband's influence. I'm doing my best, so I don't cause any harm to my husband's work."  

Goo Hye Sun's exhibition is opening from June 7 to July 28 KST. 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
10 61,084 Share 83% Upvoted

10

Rita2020149 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

This is sad, I hope they can make some time to spend together

Share

6

hohliu6,156 pts 15 days ago 2
15 days ago

So who is going to start a rumour about their marriage is breaking up? Netizen can be so good at using such knowledge to make up stories.

I love this couple, I cannot wait till they both because parents one day.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,667

allkpop in your Inbox