Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Goo Hye Sun joins husband Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment

Goo Hye Sun signed with HB Entertainment

On June 3, HB Entertainment officially announced, "We've signed the contract with Goo Hye Sun," and said, "We are happy to form a new relationship with Goo Hye Sun. With trust and communication as the foundation, we plan to give utmost support for her acting career, as well as active promotions in various fields. Please look forward and give great attention."


HB Entertainment is also the home to her husband Ahn Jae Hyun, as well as actor Kim Rae WonJung Il WooJo Byung Gyu, and more. 

Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun has been active as an actress, as well as film director, painter, and writer.

Sally_Ayc40 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

She did well leaving YG

Canucks4Life1,339 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

Hopefully she will be better supported in her new endeavors.

