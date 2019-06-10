Baekhyun to become second EXO member to fly solo with a new album coming in July

A Star News report today revealed that Baekhyun will release a solo album in July. These will be his first solo promotions since his debut with EXO seven years ago.

This news comes after Chen became the first EXO member this year to make a solo debut with his mini-album ‘April, and a Flower’ which was greatly successful, climbing the charts and quickly selling over 100,000 copies.

As a main vocalist of EXO, Baekhyun’s has captured hearts with his charismatic vocal tone. Fans will be wondering what kind of music he will release to showcase his talents.

Meanwhile, EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun are also set to release their unit album in July and there is also a full-length EXO concert scheduled. Seems like July is set to be the Month of EXO!