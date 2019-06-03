Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Former miss A member Jia shares lovely new photo with boyfriend Elroy Cheo

On June 4, former miss A member Jia shared a lovely couple photo with her boyfriend, Elroy Cheo!

Back in May, Jia became wrapped up in dating rumors with Singaporean heir and hot SNS star Elroy Cheo after posting photos together via Instagram. Afterward, various Chinese media outlets reported that the two sides have admitted to their relationship. 

Approximately a month later, it seems that Jia and Elroy Cheo are going strong in their relationship without paying much attention to the public's eye, coolly sharing couple photos together!

Check out the couple's cute new photos below, shared on Jia's Instagram as well as Elroy Cheo's Instagram. 

aeroabe1234481 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

Jiaaaa❤️

2

coco_puffs-69 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

I should have been there when I had a chance, and now its too late... 😩

