EXO's brand new subunit EXO-SC is finally here!

EXO-SC, consisting of members Sehun and Chanyeol, marks EXO's first ever official duo, making their debut this July 22. Their 1st mini album 'What A Life' contains a total of 6 all-new tracks of various genres.

Pre-orders for EXO-SC's 'What A Life' open on various sites online starting June 28! Check out the boys' first cool teaser image below!