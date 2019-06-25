Byul apologies to netizens after receiving criticism for appearance on 'My Ugly Duckling'

Byul gave a kind and well thought-out apology on her Instagram account after receiving criticism from netizens after appearing with her husband HaHa on 'My Ugly Duckling.'

The couple recently appeared on the show when they went to visit their friend Kim Jong Kook in which they talked about the upcoming birth of their third child and other matters regarding their personal life. Some netizens criticized the couple stating things like "this is too hectic" and "why do I have to listen about their lives on TV?"

Byul stated that she was "sincerely sorry to anyone who was offended" and that "they are a normal couple. We argue and sometimes fight but no matter what anyone says, my husband is thankful to me and values me. There are times when we want to show that we are more than entertainers on broadcast who do interviews."







We wish Byul and HaHa the best of luck with the birth of their third child.