Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Byul apologies to netizens after receiving criticism for appearance on 'My Ugly Duckling'

Byul gave a kind and well thought-out apology on her Instagram account after receiving criticism from netizens after appearing with her husband HaHa on 'My Ugly Duckling.

The couple recently appeared on the show when they went to visit their friend Kim Jong Kook in which they talked about the upcoming birth of their third child and other matters regarding their personal life. Some netizens criticized the couple stating things like "this is too hectic" and "why do I have to listen about their lives on TV?"

Byul stated that she was "sincerely sorry to anyone who was offended" and that "they are a normal couple. We argue and sometimes fight but no matter what anyone says, my husband is thankful to me and values me. There are times when we want to show that we are more than entertainers on broadcast who do interviews." 


We wish Byul and HaHa the best of luck with the birth of their third child. 

늘 말하곤합니다. 나는 남편 흉을봐도 밤새도록 할수있고 남편 칭찬을해도 밤새도록 할수있다고. ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 그렇게 지극히 현실적이고 평범한 부부에요 우린^^ 투닥거릴때도 있고 알미울때도 있지만 그마저도 없다면 그건 동화책을 펼쳐야지만 볼수있는 부부의 모습일걸요. 누가뭐래도 저에게는 제일 고맙고 제일 소중한 사람이 내 #남편 이거든요^^ 직업이 직업인지라 방송이나 인터뷰를 하다보면 제가 한말. 제가 한 행동이 처음부터 끝까지 보여지는게 아니라 어떠한 단면만 보여질때가 있어서 때론 걱정하시는 분들도 계시는것같아 말씀드려요. 우리 #하동훈 씨가 술을 가끔 과하게 드시는것말곤 ㅋㅋㅋ 정말 완벽에 가까운?? 남편이자.아빠입니다ㅋ 장난끼많고 철없어보여도 (그런면도 없잖아 있습니다만ㅋㅋ) 정말 속깊고 책임감있고..따뜻한 사람이에요. 제가 같이 살아보니 그렇더라구요^^ 아이들에게도 헌신적인 최고의 아빠구요! 저 그렇게까지 속 썩으며 살고있지않답니다ㅋㅋㅋ 그러니 염려마세요오오오오오.! 방송한번 나갈때마다 저 속썩고사는줄알고 걱정을 너무들 하셔서ㅠ 푸흐흐흐ㅎㅎ . . 아. 그리고 또한가지.! . 많은 사람앞에 서는 사람은 뱉는 말한마디 한마디가 조심스럽고 신중해야함을 알기에 저도.남편도. 늘 지혜로운 사람이 되고자 노력한답니다. 때론 방송을 재미있게 하려다보면 표현이 과해질때가 있어요. 웃자고 주고받는 말들였어도 들으시는분들에따라 불편하게 들리실수 있다는 생각. 조금 더 신중하게 하며 조심하도록할게요. 혹시라도 들으시며 상처받으시는 분들이 계셨다면 너무나 죄송한마음입니다..ㅠ 진심으로 사과드립니다.. 열분.백분이 재밌어 웃으셨어도 어느 한분에겐 웃지못하고 속상하실 이야기였을수 있다고 생각하니 정말..맘이 아프네요.. .. 한참 활동하려던 찰나 덜컥 찾아온 셋째 임신소식에 저를 걱정하고 안타까워하는 주변분들과. (물론 생명은 축복이고 선물이기에 축하해주셨지만^^) 기쁘면서도 내심 늘 제게 미안해하는 남편에게 좀 더 강하고 씩씩하게 보이고 싶었나봅니다. 그래서 했던말이...ㅠ ..에고.. 이런 구구절절한 설명도 오바일지 모르지만.. 진심은 알아주셨음해서요.^^ 그저 죄송합니다.. 너그러히 이해해주시길..부탁드려요. . . 부족함 참 많은 저희인데 항상 응원해주시는분들께 감사하구요♡ 지금처럼 오순도순 이쁘게 행복하게 잘 살게요! 우리만 행복하게 잘 사는거말고 지켜봐주시는 분들께 이 행복.. 꼭 함께 나누고 전할수있는 멋진 사람들이 되도록 저희도 정말.. 더 노력하겠습니다. 지켜봐주세요^^ . . 긴글 읽어주셔서 감사합니다♡ . . #내베프 #하동훈 #누가뭐래도사랑한다 #고마워 #그래도 #술은좀줄여 #어?어? #콱마 #ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ #잘살자여보오 #♡

mallylmilaw545 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Netizens are complaining because she willingly talked about her personal life, yet they're actively digging into other celebrities personal life! Can someone explain to me why she even needs to apologize? 'coz i feel like i'm missing sthing

Canucks4Life1,382 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The show is about the lives of boys growing into men and the thoughts there mothers have about there lives.

They were visiting there friend Kim Jong Kook a cast member on the show and talked of the very real problems grown ups go through and the worries they have as they expand there family. Why should they have to apologize for showing viewers there lives are like every other parents and probably something his own mother who commentates on the show understands.

His life includes his friends, those friends have families, are they just supposed to avoid having real meaningful conversations while they film the show??

