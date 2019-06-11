GOT7 will be inviting children all over the world with incurable diseases to their 2019 world tour

GOT7 are partnering up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to invite children from all over the world who are fighting incurable diseases, to their 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning'!

Starting with their upcoming Seoul concerts from June 15-16 at the KSPO Dome, GOT7 will be inviting children with incurable diseases as well as their families to ever stop of their world tour. Anyone who makes a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation is eligible, and on June 15, the first fan to attend GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' concert and have her wish fulfilled is a young, 17-year old fan named Karime.



