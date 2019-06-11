Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

225

16

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

GOT7 will be inviting children all over the world with incurable diseases to their 2019 world tour

AKP STAFF

GOT7 are partnering up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to invite children from all over the world who are fighting incurable diseases, to their 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning'!

Starting with their upcoming Seoul concerts from June 15-16 at the KSPO Dome, GOT7 will be inviting children with incurable diseases as well as their families to ever stop of their world tour. Anyone who makes a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation is eligible, and on June 15, the first fan to attend GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' concert and have her wish fulfilled is a young, 17-year old fan named Karime.

Will you be attending GOT7's 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning' in a city near you?

  1. GOT7
47 36,689 Share 93% Upvoted

25

thebcarat180 pts 10 days ago 1
10 days ago

awww, this is such a great thing to do!

Share

1 more reply

21

Melissagraceboyd143 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

OMG MY HEART😩❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,396

allkpop in your Inbox