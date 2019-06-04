Upcoming new boy group D1CE reveals official logo + colors ahead of their debut

Upcoming boy group D1CE, formerly known as HNB, has revealed their official logo and colors ahead of their debut!

Made up of 5 members including Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, Park Woo Dam, Jung Yoo Joon, and Jo Yong Geun, D1CE will be debuting under D1CE Company, a sub-label created by the former Happy Face Entertainment.

The upcoming boy group's official colors are PANTONE 12-0919, representing natural beauty and loyalty; and PANTON 19-0805, representing strength and restraint.

Meanwhile, D1CE's official debut has been confirmed for some time this July.