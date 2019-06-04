Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Upcoming new boy group D1CE reveals official logo + colors ahead of their debut

Upcoming boy group D1CE, formerly known as HNB, has revealed their official logo and colors ahead of their debut!

Made up of 5 members including Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, Park Woo Dam, Jung Yoo Joon, and Jo Yong Geun, D1CE will be debuting under D1CE Company, a sub-label created by the former Happy Face Entertainment

The upcoming boy group's official colors are PANTONE 12-0919, representing natural beauty and loyalty; and PANTON 19-0805, representing strength and restraint. 

Meanwhile, D1CE's official debut has been confirmed for some time this July.

  1. Kim Hyun Soo
  2. Woo Jin Young
3

woohyun_wifey108 18 days ago
18 days ago

HNB BOYS FINALLY DEBUTING SOON!~

1

Ohdearme20 18 days ago
18 days ago

They're name sounds similar to Jpop group Da-Ice...

