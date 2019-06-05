Ryeowook, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, KCM, & more join new live music reality 'Neighborhood Album'

Super Junior's Ryeowook, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, actor Kwon Hyuk Soo, and solo singer KCM have joined the cast of a new live music reality show coming to TV Chosun, titled 'Neighborhood Album'!

Previously, TV Chosun showcased 'Neighborhood Album' as a pilot program, receiving positive reviews. As a result, the broadcasting station has decided to bring a new cast and crew along on a full season of traveling and discovering music, with filming kicking off this June 10.

In 'Neighborhood Album', the cast members will travel to remote neighborhoods hidden throughout South Korea to discover hidden songs which hold meaning or significant in unique neighborhoods. Various songs discovered on this journey will be then compiled into an album.

Look forward to a a unique collaboration from Ryeowook, Ryu Soo Jung, Kwon Hyuk Soo, and KCM in 'Neighborhood Album', set to premiere some time this July!

