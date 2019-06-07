'Arthdal Chronicles' refutes that reports of excessive working hours & disagreement w/overseas guides are false

On June 8, production company 'Studio Dragon' released an official statement in response to ongoing media reports, which claimed that the staff of tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles' were subject to harsh working conditions, were forced to work excessive hours, faced injuries while on set, and the drama's staff even continued filming despite disagreements with the overseas guides.

Regarding the above issues, 'Studio Dragon' revealed, "We chose to remain silent regarding recent media reports which brought up the topic of problematic production conditions for 'Arthdal Chronicles' due to the fact that we did not wish for such issues to become the center of attention before the drama's premiere. However, even after the drama's premiere, some media outlets are continuing to report exaggerated content, hindering viewers from comfortably viewing the drama."

The company continued, "It's true that there were insufficient production conditions while filming overseas, and regarding this, we apologize sincerely. We will work hard so that we can improve production conditions in the future. But despite our promise to improve production conditions for our staff, exaggerated information continues to cause misunderstandings toward our company and our drama, and we regret such a situation."

According to 'Studio Dragon', the production staff who participated in overseas filming for 'Arthdal Chronicles' in Brunei were divided into two teams, labeled staff A and staff B. Both teams operated under a voluntary working hours schedule, and as a result, each team recorded approximately 68 hours per week in terms of working hours, the company explained. Furthermore, 'Studio Dragon' stressed that reports of disagreements with the foreign guides and coordinators in Brunei are false, and all filming took place after prior approval from the local representatives.

Finally, 'Studio Dragon' stated, "We hope that your questions regarding the false information which has been rampant regarding 'Arthdal Chronicles' have been answered, and in the case that further issues are discovered, we will accept the public's criticism and make notable efforts toward improvement and change."