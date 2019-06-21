Actress Kim So Hyun and fans donate blood and 10 million Won to hospital development fund

Actress Kim So Hyun and her fans donated blood and 10 million Won to a good cause.



On June 21, reports revealed Kim So Hyun and her fans gathered 10 million Won ($8606.90 USD) to the Ajou University trauma center development fund. The actress celebrated her birthday on the 4th, and along with the monetary donation, her fans also donated 61 packets of blood as well.



Kim So Hyun also donated 10 million Won to the victims of the Ganwon fires this past April.



