Actor Hyun Woo openly talks about his relationship with actress Pyo Ye Jin

Actor Hyun Woo talked about his public relationship with actress Pyo Ye Jin.

On May 23, Hyun Woo guested on TV Chosun's 'Taste of Love.' During the show, Hyun Woo coolly shared, "I've been dating (Pyo Ye Jin) for about a year."



MC Choi Hwa Jung commented, "You guys have been dating for a while." Hyun Woo also shared, "We go on dates almost every day."

Chun Myung Hoon, who didn't know about Hyun Woo's relationship, brought laughter by taking out his phone and searching up their dating news on the spot.

Meanwhile, Hyun Woo and Pyo Ye Jin confirmed they're dating in September.

