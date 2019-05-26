Victim 'A' responds to statement made by Hyolyn's agency concerning bullying allegations





The netizen 'A', who wrote the original post accusing singer Hyolyn of bullying them for three years in middle school has responded to Bridge's official statement on this matter.

The victim wrote another public post titled, "This is the last comment I'll make", which read,

"Now that the issue has started trending I finally get a response from the agency. But you're going to come find me and meet with me in person? Do I really have to relive the fear of seeing Kim Hyo Jeong (Hyolyn's given name) after 15 years? Even if she were to come see me she would only come accompanied by her manager and other associated management people. I don't have the confidence to see those frightening eyes looking at me in person again."

At first I thought receiving an apology over the phone, as well as releasing statements of confessions and personal reflection would be enough of a blow for you, so I only sought out a private apology through direct messaging; but announcing that you're coming to find me without any prior contact or my consent is too much. To make things worse, I send you another DM and you didn't even open it. The only thing that's come out from your side is your agency's official statement. If neither of you have replied or contacted me in any way, does that mean you'll just be using my IP address to track down my location? It would have been better to have reached out to me first and apologized over the phone. If you read this, please contact me so I can receive a real apology.





What kind of wealth or honor would I get for sending you a DM over ten years after the fact. I don't need anything else. Just apologize.

If you apologize even now I'll erase everything I've written and never mention anything about you again. Just admit that you did all these things. Surely you haven't replied because you actually haven't recognized me, someone you consistently targeted your hate towards for three straight years."



As of now, there have been no further responses from Hyolyn or her agency.









