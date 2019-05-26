Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BLACKPINK’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ MV sets another record breaking 600 million views

BLACKPINK’s “As If It’s Your Last” music video surpassed 600 million views today setting a new record. They now have three music videos with more than 600 million views which no other K-pop group has ever achieved. Previously, the only Korean artist having three videos with over 600 million views was Psy.

BLACKPINK’s popularity continues to soar with some of the most viewed music videos in K-pop. "DDU-DU DDU-DU" is currently at over 800 million views and "BOOMBAYAH” also has over 600 million views. Meanwhile, the “Kill This Love” MV is almost at 400 million views in less than 2 months which is around twice as fast as “DDU-DU DDU-DU” achieved this milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

  1. BLACKPINK
Demonowl697 pts 27 days ago
27 days ago

I think YouTube views are a good start for the girls in getting recognition but if it’s not followed by records sales and sold out concerts (they didn’t sell out any concerts in Europe but did well in US) the repetition of YouTube views and no other achievements will start to feel a bit empty. Fighting!

mj2609183 pts 27 days ago
27 days ago

This is coz due to lack of new content and new music, Blinks go and watch their older songs coz they hv no other option(YG's fault duh) and also bcoz Blinks are good in steady streaming , then toxic Blinks compare it with BTS,Twice and Exo in yt views who have much more music than BP and thus fanwars start.

