BLACKPINK’s ‘As If It’s Your Last’ MV sets another record breaking 600 million views









BLACKPINK's "As If It's Your Last" music video surpassed 600 million views today setting a new record. They now have three music videos with more than 600 million views which no other K-pop group has ever achieved. Previously, the only Korean artist having three videos with over 600 million views was Psy.

BLACKPINK’s popularity continues to soar with some of the most viewed music videos in K-pop. "DDU-DU DDU-DU" is currently at over 800 million views and "BOOMBAYAH” also has over 600 million views. Meanwhile, the “Kill This Love” MV is almost at 400 million views in less than 2 months which is around twice as fast as “DDU-DU DDU-DU” achieved this milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!


