Posted by porst AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Red Velvet’s Joy revealed as the new face of 'eSpoir' cosmetics

The cosmetics brand 'eSpoir' has released a short teaser video for their new brand model, Joy of Red Velvet. The tweet sent out by the company reads, “Guess who? Enter a new MUSE who will color #Espoir with a red flavor! Here's a little bit of the pictorial full of #freshness💚 

Who's excited for Joy? Check out the video below and let us know what you think!

latte_jae943 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

Stunning!

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

Excellent choice!

Was waiting for Joy to get a decent CF endorsement - this should fit her well.
<3<3<3<3

