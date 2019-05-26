Red Velvet’s Joy revealed as the new face of 'eSpoir' cosmetics

The cosmetics brand 'eSpoir' has released a short teaser video for their new brand model, Joy of Red Velvet. The tweet sent out by the company reads, “Guess who? Enter a new MUSE who will color #Espoir with a red flavor! Here's a little bit of the pictorial full of #freshness💚 ”
Who's excited for Joy? Check out the video below and let us know what you think!
𝙂𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙒𝙝𝙤? #에스쁘아 를 빨간맛으로 물들여줄 새로운 MUSE 힘차게 등장! #상큼미 넘치는 화보를 살짝 공개할게요💚 pic.twitter.com/YSr9btLdRL— 에스쁘아 eSpoir (@espoir_story) May 24, 2019
