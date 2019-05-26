Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Hyolyn’s agency responds to accusations of bullying

Hyolyn’s agency Bridge, has responded to accusations made yesterday by netizen, 'A' who claims that Hyolyn relentlessly bullied her for three years during middle school.

Bridge responded,

We are aware of the post regarding Hyolyn that was published online and we are currently in the process of verifying the facts as Hyolyn’s memories from 15 years ago are not clear. In addition, plans are being made to meet with the person who wrote the post and claims to be the victim as we try our best to resolve this situation. We are sorry for any worry that this has caused.

The victim claims that Hyolyn repeatedly stole her money and clothes and assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also wrote that she was surprised that she was able to endure the three years of bullying without committing suicide.

This bullying controversy comes on the heels of another involving Yoo Young Hyun, who withdrew from the band Jannabi two days ago after reports of school bullying.

trogdorthe8th 27 days ago
27 days ago

Here's my thing: Why do these people always come out with statements of "Well it's been so long ago, I don't remember." I can understand maybe not remembering every single playground friend you had, or every teacher from your school. But you would know 100% if you bullied someone, especially the type of accusations made by this person here. Furthermore, if you knew you'd done nothing wrong, you might counter with something along the lines of "I never bullied anyone in school, and I unfortunately sometimes get spam or hate messages from people. As I did not remember this person and knew that I had not harmed anyone while I was in school, I thought it was best to just not engage with the person I viewed to be a stranger to me." But to sit there and say "Oh well I don't remember"- that is damage control until they can figure out what this netizen may or may not have in terms of proof against her, including witnesses. I'm not saying this makes her 100% guilty, but a sorry answer like that certainly is not going to help her case.

31

bizarresone 27 days ago
27 days ago

Im curious as to why this rumor is surfacing now, like all those years she was in sistar, most ppl wouldnt let their bullies debut. 🤔

