Hyolyn’s agency responds to accusations of bullying

Hyolyn’s agency Bridge, has responded to accusations made yesterday by netizen, 'A' who claims that Hyolyn relentlessly bullied her for three years during middle school.

Bridge responded,

“We are aware of the post regarding Hyolyn that was published online and we are currently in the process of verifying the facts as Hyolyn’s memories from 15 years ago are not clear. In addition, plans are being made to meet with the person who wrote the post and claims to be the victim as we try our best to resolve this situation. We are sorry for any worry that this has caused.”

The victim claims that Hyolyn repeatedly stole her money and clothes and assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also wrote that she was surprised that she was able to endure the three years of bullying without committing suicide.





This bullying controversy comes on the heels of another involving Yoo Young Hyun, who withdrew from the band Jannabi two days ago after reports of school bullying.