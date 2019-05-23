TREASURE13 reveal 'begin' pre-debut teaser images of Asahi.



Asahi is a member of the unit Magnum, and he's looking as cute as can be in yellow for the group's ongoing fresh-faced, boyishly handsome concept.



As previously reported, the winning members of 'YG Treasure Box' are described as YG Entertainment's 'fourth generation boy group' following BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON. TREASURE13 will be comprised of two different units - 'Treasure' (Bang Ye Dam, Haruto, So Jung Hwan, Kim Jun Kyu, Park Jeong Woo, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Choi Hyun Suk) and 'Magnum' (Ha Yoon Bin, Mashiho, Kim Do Young, Yoshinori, Park Ji Hoon, and Asahi).



Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE13!

