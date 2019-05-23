Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

TREASURE13 reveal 'begin' pre-debut teaser images of Asahi

TREASURE13 reveal 'begin' pre-debut teaser images of Asahi.

Asahi is a member of the unit Magnum, and he's looking as cute as can be in yellow for the group's ongoing fresh-faced, boyishly handsome concept.

As previously reported, the winning members of 'YG Treasure Box' are described as YG Entertainment's 'fourth generation boy group' following BIGBANG, WINNER, and iKON. TREASURE13 will be comprised of two different units - 'Treasure' (Bang Ye Dam, Haruto, So Jung Hwan, Kim Jun Kyu, Park Jeong Woo, Yoon Jae Hyuk, and Choi Hyun Suk) and 'Magnum' (Ha Yoon Bin, Mashiho, Kim Do Young, Yoshinori, Park Ji Hoon, and Asahi).

Stay tuned for updates on TREASURE13!

  1. TREASURE13
  2. ASAHI
U_know_wat_is_it10 pts 29 days ago
29 days ago

Ayo! Final, my bae is coming TT. He is so cute and bright like sunshine TT

Stand_by_YG-10 pts 30 days ago
30 days ago

my bias 💕💕 asahi is last so i hope this means T13 will debut soon. next month probably

Share

