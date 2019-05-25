Kyuhyun says he had a hard time showering during basic training?

Kyuhyun revealed he had a hard time showering during basic training.



On the May 25th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the Super Junior member was asked what the most difficult part about military life was, and he responded, "Basic training or sleeping all together wasn't that difficult, but it was hard to shower."



He continued, "There were 30 or so people who shower together, and they sometimes left the corner to be nice to me and give me privacy. Still, there were some people who would come in and point out that I was there. Then 20-30 people would walk by me and look me up and down all the while pretending they wouldn't be doing it."



Kyuhyun explained, "I heard that it's not just me, but a lot of celebrities go through it. I heard one person didn't shower for 3 days."