Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

40

8

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Kyuhyun says he had a hard time showering during basic training?

AKP STAFF

Kyuhyun revealed he had a hard time showering during basic training.

On the May 25th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', the Super Junior member was asked what the most difficult part about military life was, and he responded, "Basic training or sleeping all together wasn't that difficult, but it was hard to shower." 

He continued, "There were 30 or so people who shower together, and they sometimes left the corner to be nice to me and give me privacy. Still, there were some people who would come in and point out that I was there. Then 20-30 people would walk by me and look me up and down all the while pretending they wouldn't be doing it."

Kyuhyun explained, "I heard that it's not just me, but a lot of celebrities go through it. I heard one person didn't shower for 3 days."

  1. Super Junior
  2. Kyuhyun
  3. KNOWING BROTHERS
5 14,496 Share 83% Upvoted

10

Lyra_Verse147 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Ew. Yikes.

Share

6

T_Jazz1,197 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Yeah that's pretty bad. You'd think that since they're all conscripted, fellow soldiers wouldn't treat one another differently due to their employment as civilians. One worked as an insurance salesman while another was a singer in a boy band. Sheesh, it's not as if he fell from the sky. He auditioned and was hired by an entertainment agency! They're all just men whose lives are on the line for their country.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,423
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,681

allkpop in your Inbox